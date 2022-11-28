Mission: Remarkable - 40 Years of Creating the Impossible

Not Available

This documentary mixes movie and show clips with comments from producer Paula Wagner, actor/producer Tom Cruise, screenwriter Robert Towne, directors Brian De Palma, John Woo and JJ Abrams, and actor Jon Voight as they discuss the influence of the TV series on the first movie and connections between the two. We also hear about the film's plot and story complications, finding its director and his impact, and locations. We also get notes about the sequel's story and director, and then we find some tidbits about the third film in the series as well as hints that the franchise could continue.