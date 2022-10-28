Mission School

Not Available

Ba-Wool is a student at Daemyung High School which is Christian School. Every morning, a hymn resounds throughout the high school. Ba-Wool is a student president, but he is also non-Christian. He is unable to accept the required religious services and classes that all students have to attend. Ba-Wool talks to the principal, but the principal doesn't listen to Ba-Wool. Making things worse, Ba-Wool's only counselor, the school chaplain, is kicked out of the school. Ba-Wool's friends and his parents do not understand Ba-Wool. Finally, Ba-Wool refuses to take religious services and he begins a one person protest, while going on a hunger strike.