1988

Mississippi Burning

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 7th, 1988

Studio

Orion Pictures

Two FBI agents investigating the murder of civil rights workers during the 60s seek to breach the conspiracy of silence in a small Southern town where segregation divides black and white. The younger agent trained in FBI school runs up against the small town ways of his former Sheriff partner.

Cast

Willem DafoeAgent Alan Ward
Frances McDormandMrs. Pell
Brad DourifDeputy Clinton Pell
R. Lee ErmeyMayor Tilman
Gailard SartainSheriff Ray Stuckey
Stephen TobolowskyClayton Townley

View Full Cast >

Images