Mississippi Burning

Two FBI agents investigating the murder of civil rights workers during the 60s seek to breach the conspiracy of silence in a small Southern town where segregation divides black and white. The younger agent trained in FBI school runs up against the small town ways of his former Sheriff partner.
|Willem Dafoe
|Agent Alan Ward
|Frances McDormand
|Mrs. Pell
|Brad Dourif
|Deputy Clinton Pell
|R. Lee Ermey
|Mayor Tilman
|Gailard Sartain
|Sheriff Ray Stuckey
|Stephen Tobolowsky
|Clayton Townley
