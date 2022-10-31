Not Available

In the heart of Mississippi you will find a self-contained, highly unique football ecosystem. The League consists of fourteen junior colleges that play what some refer to as renegade ball, while others describe it as innovative. Mississippi Juco football is unlike anything else in America. Hidden from the national media the Juco teams in the Magnolia State compete for the League's highly coveted championship each year. Every game played during the season is a rivalry each game matters. The result is all out war from the beginning of the season to the very last regular season game.