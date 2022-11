Not Available

The Mississippi Mass Choir delivers its seventh inspiring live performance, with special guest appearances by vocalist Beverly Crawford and Grammy-winning producer Milton Biggham. Soul-stirring songs include "God Is Keeping Me," "The Next Time Will Be the First Time," "I'm Not Tired Yet," "If I Be Lifted Up," "Victory Shall Be Mine," "You Brought Me," "A Place Called There," "Thank You for My Mansion" and "It Was Worth It All."