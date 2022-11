Not Available

For more than 20 years, the 160-voice award-winning Mississippi Mass Choir, founded by Jackson Legionnaire Frank Williams, has been praising the Lord and spreading the good word. The Essential Collection is an assemblage of highlights from their two-decade run. Among the 10 live performances included here are the inspirational "It's Good to Know Jesus," "Hold On Old Soldier," "It Wasn't the Nails" and "Jesus Paid It All."