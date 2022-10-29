Not Available

Blood flows deep down the old Mississippi drug war. Business deals are conducted through gun-toting strippers who will do anything for money. Sip, a Mississippi born hustler, leaves graveyards filled with remains of those who crossed The Sip Boyz. Things turn sour when they steal from the boss, a Baton Rouge drug lord; the boss sends Black, a heartless hit-man in for retaliation and retribution. Mississippi Shakedown takes you into the shady underground world of drugs, money and women.