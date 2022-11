Not Available

In 1831, the Saints arrived in Missouri full of hope for peace and a desire to establish Zion. Contentions from within, and mob persecutions from without, conspired against them until they finally left the state in 1839. During these years of trial, the Church grew, faith increased, and important principles were revealed. Yet, the establishment of Zion was never realized and the Saints were forced to move to Illinois in search of their dreams.