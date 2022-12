Not Available

Highlights Civil War locations throughout the state of Missouri, which endured more battles and engagements than any state except Virginia and Tennessee. Uses historical reenactments and visits 36 sites, including: Wilson's Creek battlefield; the Jesse James farm in Kearney; the Old Courthouse in St. Louis, site of the Dred Scott trial; Hannibal, birthplace of Mark Twain; Arabia Steamboat Museum in Kansas City.