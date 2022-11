Not Available

The DVD release "Hits of Miss E... The Videos, Volume 1" is quite a nice package. However, it comes as a surprise that there aren't more than four music videos. Featuring the full length clips for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)", "Hit Em Wit Da Hee", "She's A B**ch" and "Get Ur Freak On", this compilation leaves you wanting more. Thankfully, there are two 'Behind The Scenes' featurettes. One is on the making of "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" and the other deals with "She's A B**ch".