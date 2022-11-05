Not Available

A draft dodger with a lung disease, Yun Gi-jun marries a daughter of a pharmaceutical company and become the executive director. Embroiled in a problem of the company he has to run away from Seoul for a while to his hometown Mujin. He meets a music teacher Ha In-suk in the hometown that is enveloped with fog more often than ever. They fall in love with each other, but Yun all of sudden leaves her without a word as he hears the news from his wife that the problem of the company is resolved. Their love remains mere a memory to them like that of a Korean pop song.