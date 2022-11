Not Available

Mist is a puppy with a lofty goal: She wants to be the best sheepdog she can be! Born with two siblings at Borough Farm, Mist sets out to prove herself right away. But nothing worthwhile ever comes easy. Her training is more difficult than she imagined, her efforts always seem to land her in hot water with her trainer, and a herd of cranky rams isn't making things easier. Will Mist rise to the challenges to make her dream come true?