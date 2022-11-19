Mistarello Presents: Hard Body Blends Volume 4

Not Available

Mista Rello has been around the mixtape game for a quick minute, delivering some of the hottest blends on mixtapes for years now. Scratch that...decade. But as the game evolves, so does the DJ -- now back with his long-awaited 4th volume of the DVD edition of his "Hard Body Blend" series (featuring music video blends), Rello gives the new video DJs a run for their money with this Hard Body new mix DVD. Breaking down a brand new batch of remixes and blends, this time Rello brings it to the silver screen for all those DVD-player-in-the-whip type stunters. Featuring the 4th edition to his popular blends music video DVD debut, this special edition version of his Hardbody Blends series is better than the first three. Back better than ever, Rello bringing you a new dose of video mastery and remix madness, this DVD features brand new video blends from your favorite hip-hop and R&B tracks from coast 2 coast, city to city.