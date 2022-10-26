1984

Mister Blot's Academy

  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1984

Studio

Not Available

Thanks to the powers of magic, Adaś Niezgódka is transported to the fairy tale land of Mr. Blot – the protagonist of Jan Brzechwa’s classic book. Mr. Blot is a teacher and a magician in one. His lessons cannot be boring. Especially when bIotology is the subject. Adaś learns about the miracles of the enchanted land, but also gets to know its dark secrets.

Cast

Slavek WronkaAdas Niezgódka
Leon NiemczykGolarz Filip
Wiesław MichnikowskiDr. Paj-Chi-Wo
Bronisław PawlikKing Bronisław
Lembit UlfsakHans Christian Andersen
Irena KarelQueen of Dolls

