Mister D and the Southland Gangsters take their brand of Chicano rap to Japan for a series of sold-out concerts in Tokyo, Toyama, Kyoto and Nagoya. Exclusive backstage footage and a look at the clubs and cars that make up the Chicano rap scene take you beyond the concert stage and straight into the barrio. Extras include outtakes, three new videos, a photo gallery and a live performance of the hit single "Gangsters Get Lonely Too."