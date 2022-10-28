Mister Perrichon's Trip

Not Available

Monsieur Perrichon, a rich coachbuilder by profession, is an honest but vain member of the bourgeoisie who decides to take a pleasure trip in the company of his wife Caroline and his daughter Henrietta. The family, deciding on a train journey to the Swiss Alps, arrive at Gare de Lyon in Paris where they happen upon two young suitors, both with the same goal of marrying Henrietta. Over the course of the journey, the two men are involved in an honorable but fierce struggle for the young lady's hand in marriage.