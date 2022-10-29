Misteri Bisikan Pontianak

Not Available

A movie about Geena who is always bullied by the villagers because of his character, which is soft and feminine. His grandmother is the only person who understand him and encourage him to overcome the difficulties that he facing. Unfortunately Geena was burnt to death and no one knows who did that to Geena. At the same time, Hakim, who stays at the same village starts to see ghosts. Curious about what is actually happening, Hakim’s sister decides to investigate the connection between Geena and her brother.