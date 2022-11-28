Misteryosa

Not Available

A few months after her old husband died, Nida goes out to bars to have casual sex with men. One day, she reluctantly takes in Celia, a young lady who is on the run from her abusive boyfriend. She gives her a job as a housemaid but pretty soon, Manuel, Celia's ex-boyfriend comes looking for her. Nida, however, takes a liking to Manuel and makes him her lover. This complicates the situation because Manuel still wants Celia. And to further complicate the situation, Nida's stepson arrives and falls in love with Celia. Soon, the story about what really happened between Nida and her deceased husband will be revealed.