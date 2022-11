Not Available

A group of university students are assigned to do a research on the existence of mystic in the Malay culture and present it in a film. So, they choose a secluded island, Pulau Bayu Biru, to do the research. Once there, they experience many weird and scary incidents. The situation worsens when one of the students, Atirah, goes missing. They soon realise that their presence on the island is not welcomed. What will happen to them now?