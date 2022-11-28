Not Available

There is no performer in the adult landscape who brings more force to the screen than Maitland Ward, and in this string of connected stories, she is unleashed to do what she does best. Set against the backdrop a mysteriously wealthy lifestyle and mysteriously predatorial marriage, ?Mistress Maitland' follows the femme fatale through a series of games she plays with her equally dominating husband (played by Markus Dupree). Whether procuring young playthings for his amusement (or hers), betting high ticket items against his sexual stamina, hiring a new secretary to meet his needs, or secretly filming her own trysts for his viewing pleasure, Mistress Maitland is single-minded in her ambitions and a master in her craft. The result is a tour de force of sexual performances that will leave you dripping.