Polish short horror film made in 1968 by Jerzy Gruza upon the story of Jozef Korzeniowski as a part of the TV anthology "Opowiesci Niezwykle" (Incredible Stories). We have 20th century. Mysterious person - Jozef - comes to the apartment of a writer. The mysterious person takes the writer back in the 19th century, where they meet The Death.