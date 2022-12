Not Available

Mists of Time is a poetic, visual portrait of the mythology surrounding Ireland’s megalithic tombs and standing stones. The monumental dolmen and passage graves of Ireland, once burial grounds from the Late Stone Age, are depicted alongside tales of the pagan Halloween festival, Samhain. Dramatic cinematography depicting sunsets and tombs at the Burren, Country Clare, and Newgrange, County Meath (Ireland’s best-known passage grave) is underscored by the music of Brian Boydell.