Misty Button

With a tale of a caper gone wrong, this black comedy evokes the freewheeling émigré culture of lads short on work and cash and long on heavy boozing in the Irish lairs of Brooklyn and the Bronx. James, who has just burned his last bridge and now lacks both a job and a wife, teams up with friend Eoin on a for-hire mission to the racetrack on behalf of slippery raconteur Timmy Thomas. In a clumsy attempt at sleight of hand by a pair who wouldn’t know a winning hand if they saw one, the boys screw up royally, putting themselves under heavy obligation to a clutch of gangsters. There’s a new angle when a bold lady with a soft spot for the sound of Irish and the hots for greenbacks sets her sights on James.