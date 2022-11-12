Misulgwan yup dongmulwon

Not Available

Chun-hee (Shim Eun-ha) shoots wedding videos for a living, and secretly loves In-kong (Ahn Sung-ki), an assistant to a senator. He barely looks at her, but anytime she's in the proximity of the man, it's a nightmare. She can hardly speak and her awkward mannerisms are completely exposed. She knows it's an impossible love story, but keeps believing that one day he'll talk to her. Enter Chul-soo (Lee Sung-jae), a soldier on leave who is looking for his girlfriend Da-hye (Song Sun-mi). The only problem is, Chun-hee is now living in her old apartment, and Da-hye already made plans to get married with someone else. Chul-soo's world is shattered, but he at least develops a friendship with Chun-hee.