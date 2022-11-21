Mit Burnout durch den Wald

Not Available

Six wildly different people have no clue what's install for them on 'pioneering' burnout therapist Hannah's forest hike to a desolate hotel in Märkischen Schweiz, with some tricks to force them out of their comfort zones in completely different circumstances then those which gave them regular stress. Workaholic restructuring management consultant Johann Meininger was tricked to take the course as his PA convinced his boss to dump him due to expensive seniority, but finds a new challenge when sparks flow between him and equally cocky teacher Silvia Rautenberg, a disorganized single mother of two who has tinnitus. Editing lecturer Alfred is desperate after 500 failed job applications and hamburger jobs. Yuppie designer Rosa is stuck in short-term apprenticeships. Fresh pensioner Herbert wants adventure after 40 years of patient care, but his wife Gudrun fears any risk. Therapist Hannah looses control.