There’s only one matchstick left in the box. This matchstick, this ordinary thing is the protagonist of Mitch-Match series. The main character is a blue headed matchstick, that embarks on a journey in every episode and always returns to the box at the end of lots of strange, playful and imaginative adventures. A single matchstick, an easy-to-use object and at the same time opportunity for creative experiences that evoke everyone’s fantasy world.