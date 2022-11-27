Not Available

After getting fired from his boring job Sai who is to get married in three days time, goes drinking with his friend Jani, his house gets robbed. Sai loses everything including the diamond necklace later in the evening he gets into a stupid challenge with his NRI friend Krishna. Sai and Jani take up the challenge that Sai wont get married until they find the thief. Their mad caper begins when they meet up dude, a pot-smoking slacker loafing aimlessly with his pet goat. They are running against time and desperate, with just three days for Sai to get married. In this journey of self-exploration, they are neck deep in trouble. Will they find what they are looking for? Only time will tell.