Mithunam is a 2012 Telugu Drama film directed by Tanikella Bharani. It features S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lakshmi.[2][3] The film is based on a best selling Telugu novel of the same name, written by Sri Ramana. Tanikella Bhranai received CineMAA Award Special Jury Award for Best Direction.[4] Mithunam means couple in Telugu.[5] It also means an astrological sign. AMR Productions released Mithunam all over India on December 21, 2012, with positive reviews