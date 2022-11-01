Not Available

Aditya (Nandamuri Balakrishna) is a loner who is depressed and he stays in Malaysia. Indu (Priyamani) is the daughter of a billionaire businessman and she studies in Malaysia. Her astrologer back home tells her the attributes of her ideal choice and those attributes meet that of Aditya’s. After a few failed attempts, Aditya accepts the proposal of Indu and gets married to her. The rest of the story is all about why Aditya is depressed and is about the real reason behind Indu chasing Aditya and marrying him