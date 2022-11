Not Available

Peter Nestler's short focusses the works of four Chilean artists: two painters [Nicolas de la Cruz and Jorge Kuhn], a graphic designer [Rolando Pérez], and a guitar player [Adrián Miranda]. Together they show, without words, how they see their beautiful country after the coup d'etat - suddenly the colorful pastoral scenes change to the sharp contrasts of black-and-white woodcuts presenting the distorted faces of the military dictators - and what they hope for the future.