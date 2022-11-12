Mittelmeer

Not Available

Almost all of public space is under surveillance: this is now a firmly established commonplace. The eyes of technique are constantly and undiscriminately recording landscapes and unfolding action. With this tribute to Jean-Daniel Pollet’s famous Méditerranée, Jean-Marc Chapoulie imagines making a film devoted to such « sea of the midst ». A film based on montage, this time, gathering views (the way one would speak of « Lumière brothers views ») found on the internet from strategically placed surveillance cameras facing the mediterranean sea all along its north and south shores: at hotel peaks, beaches, along the coasts, harbour zones, and so on.