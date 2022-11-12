Mitti Virasat Babbran Di

Not Available

Terrorism and drugs are two of Punjab`s biggest woes in contemporary times, affecting the state`s youth on an unprecedented scale. With the politicians and law officials turning a blind eye to this for their own personal gains, the film underlines the need for citizens to unite against these social evils. Alternating between two eras, Mitti Virasat Babbaran Di tells the story of a group of freedom fighters who fought against the British in the 1920s, and their modern counterparts who are fighting against their own countrymen.