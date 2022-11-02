Mitti Wajaan Maardi

Not Available

Before passing away, U.S.-based widower Surjit Singh informs his doctor son, Varyam, that he has a step-mother, Santoh, who lives in Punjab along with a daughter, Rani, who he did not provide for nor communicate, and that he was compelled to marry his U.S.-citizen mother as he was in the county illegally. He instructs him to take his ashes there and let Santoh immerse them. Surjit subsequently passes away, and Varyam travels to Punjab to fulfill his father's last wish. Upon arrival, he will soon start learning Punjabi from gorgeous Preet; running the village dispensary, as well as meet Santoh and Rani without informing them of his identity and intent. His intentions to make amends with them will be misunderstood as he will be expected to get married to Rani; while the local Police will be compelled to re-investigate the mysterious disappearance of a male named Kirpal.