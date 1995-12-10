Mixed Blessings

1995

Three couples are followed as they struggle to have children. Pilar and Brad Coleman are both very mature, Brad already has grown up a daughter and Pilar wants to have a baby of her own. Diana and Andy Douglas are a newlywed couple with great careers. It would be difficult for Diana to conceive, so they explore other options, like surrogacy and adoption. Charlie Winwood is an orphan who, like Diana, always wanted to have children. He is married to Barbie, an aspiring actress who isn't too enthusiastic to become a mother.