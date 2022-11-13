Mixed Pizza

Not Available

Cousins Manouchehr and Gholam live and work in a pizza shop owned by their friend Haji. When Haji goes on pilgrimage, he leaves his house keys with Manouchehr under instruction to take care of the place while he is away. Manouchehr's wife Elaheh meanwhile works with her sister Elham in a shop that sells wedding dresses, but their employer Molook is threatening to sell the shop in order to pay off the debts of the man who jilted her at the altar. In love with Elham, Gholam agrees to help Manouchehr save the women's jobs by getting Molook to fall in love again, and the men decide to use Haji's empty house as a base of operations while they plan their hilarious campaign.