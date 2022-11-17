Mixed Up Michaels

Not Available

When Johnny B gets his contacts mixed up, he ends up with twice the Michaels than he expected. Thinking on his feet, he quickly turns an awkward situation into opportunity, and since both Michael Jackman & Michael Boston are down, he ends up with twice the booty for his call. On the other hand, it means he'll have to put in double duty, since neither Michael is ready to settle for some half-dick action. Johnny's stamina will be put to the test as he tries to satisfy them both, but he wouldn't have it any other way.