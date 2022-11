2007

Featuring Kanye West, Chuck D., Gnarls Barkley and many other red-hot hip-hoppers, director Walter Bell's documentary takes you behind the scenes of the illegal mixtape industry. From the music itself to the battles with major record labels, this exposé digs deep for a revealing look at the underground phenomenon. Other artists include Lil' Jon, G-Unit, Ed Lover, Dr. Dre, David Banner, Xzibit, DJ Red Alert, DJ Vlad and more.