Miyamoto

    This high-energy, gonzo tale of love and vengeance follows impulsive salesman Miyamoto on his rollercoaster ride into adulthood. Beleaguered at work and in romance, Miyamoto falls for the mysteriously complicated Yasuko. But their relationship, troubled from the start, heads into increasingly treacherous territory when he fails to prevent her violent assault and must defend her honor. An adaptation of the eponymous award-winning comic, Miyamoto fully embraces the explosive manga aesthetic as it feverishly builds to its bloody, inexorable finale.

