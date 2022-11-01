Not Available

Miyuki tells the story of the McKenzie's, an American family who take in a young female Japanese exchange student. At first their expectations of a sweet and innocent Japanese girl are realized but soon strange things start to happen. Initially Miyuki provides support to the family but when Liam, the McKenzie's 18-year-old son suspects that Miyuki is behind the strange occurrences, the family turns on him. Leaving his family alone with Miyuki, Liam takes refuge at his eccentric uncle's home. Events turn for the worse at the McKenzie's as Miyuki's presence stirs up a painful past. Haunted by tragic visions from her childhood and images from a tragedy many hundreds of years ago Miyuki's dark past is slowly revealed. As Miyuki feels she is losing her adopted family once again she can no longer fight her urge to destroy what she cannot have. Through an unknown connection the McKenzie's fate is tied to that of Miyuki's.