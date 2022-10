Not Available

Mizo is a lost bird born in trash. She's been sexually abused by her foster parents so she sets out to find her birth parents with the blood-stained uniform she was abandoned with. Meanwhile, Woo-sang, the man who abandoned his baby girl in the trash, still lives a trashy life. Mizo approaches him to take revenge in the most painful way possible. The revenge steps over the line and they have no idea what gruesome end they are headed for...