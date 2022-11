Not Available

Marco Ruas is a Brazilian fighting legend! Not only has Marco Ruas competed at the highest level of MMA in events such as the UFC and Pride, but he's also famous for his domincance in Brazilian Vale Tudo competition, where the rules are minimal and include many techniques not permitted in MMA, and the fights are conducted without gloves! To survive in Vale Tudo competition you not only have to be tough - but you also have to be skilled, and Marco Ruas is the real deal!