Kawther is married to a women's rights advocate who conducts interviews, seminars and articles to talk about women's rights while neglecting her husband and her children completely. Her actions often make her quarrels with her husband. She reads a fictional account of the kingdom of women where women live alone without men and trust in everything and in all roles and roles. , Farid and his friend Yasin are forced to land their plane in an emergency landing in this city.