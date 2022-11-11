Not Available

Adel is a young man who works as an agent for the prosecution. He is a newcomer to this work. There is a murder in one of the nightclubs where they find the director of the hall dead, drowned in his blood with his stone. Adel is ordered to investigate this crime. Justifies that the deceased has confessed that he committed suicide before he broke his life. An order is issued to release the dancer. It happens that Adel sees in a dream that he killed a man who was in a relationship with a club and the blood of the crime smears his clothes and hands. He tries to escape and fears that he will be exposed in such an important job. He will get up, wake up just from sleep and get out of this nightmare An officer asks him to sign the permit to bury the dead body's director, Adel closes the case file.