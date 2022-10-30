München in Indien

Not Available

MUNICH IN INDIA tells about the German painter Fritz-Munich. As the Nazis seized power in Germany he was traveling through colonial India between 1932 and 1937, and became the only German court painter of the Maharajas. Konstantin Fritz, the artist's grandson, searches for clues of his grandfather's paintings and of his fairytale adventures. Accompanied by Fritz-Munich's unique historical 16mm film shoots and diaries, the grandson follows the former travels of his grandfather through India today. MUNICH IN INDIA is the story of an unknown but nevertheless extraordinary artist. It tells about his adventures, about German and Indian history and simultaneously gets an insight into contemporary India.