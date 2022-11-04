Not Available

Münchhausen is a 1943 fantasy comedy film directed by Josef von Báky, a prominent director who remained in Germany under the Nazi regime. Despite being made in Nazi Germany, this film is noted for the way in which it was able to avoid the politics of the time. Science fiction author David Wingrove has commented that this work “sidesteps immediate political issues whilst conjuring up marvellous visual images of an ageless pastoral Germany.”The story follows the life of Baron Hieronymus von Münchhausen who was granted immortality by a sorcerer some 200 years previously. Here he recounts to a group of friends tales of his travels through Russia, his encounter with a man who could run more than 200 miles per hour, and a ring he was given which would make him invisible. His story culminates in his recounting a trip to the Moon where he meets bodyless plant people.