Mnozil Brass - Das Trojanische Boot

The Trojan Boat – The first theatre work by the Viennese brass septe Mnozil Brass, which has justly been described as the “Monty Python of Music”. Mnozil Brass are all graduates of the famous Vienna Conservatory and impress with their breathtaking comedy and over-the-top imagination. Fully in compliance with Shakespeare’s motto “Let me play the lion too”, they take on all the musical and acting roles in their operetta and – just in passing and with a lot of humour – they also blur the borders between stage and orchestra pit.