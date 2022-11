Not Available

Live from the 2008 Salzburg Festival now gives "Irmingard" on DVD. Mnozil Brass wrote her first opera. They shine at the same time as an actor, singer, orchestra and ballet footed. Love and bats, intrigue, jealousy and a real dragon guarantee an opera spectacle as it has never seen the world. "Irmingard" was commissioned by the Salzburg Festival and the Ruhrtriennale 2008