Mo 3 pii 4 rao rak nai

Nart, a Matthayom 3 student living in Bangkok, has been communicating with his Phuket net friend, Jen on MSN for the past 3 years. He decides to visit her in Phuket before graduation. Tid, Nart's older brother, is a 4th year university medical undergrad. Due to his good looks and results, Tid is very popular among the girls. This caused his flippant attitude with regards to matters of the heart. By chance, Tid encountered the girl of his dreams, Joon, on the street but was not able to know her. Coincidently, Joon and Jen are sisters staying with their mother, who runs a Dim Sum shop in Phuket. When Tid came looking for Nart in Phuket, Tid finally met Joon once again. Joon was angry with Tid over a misunderstanding and Tid did whatever he can to win her heart. With the beautiful scenery of Phuket, love stories between the 2 pairs of siblings ensue.