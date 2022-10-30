Mo'Dogs: A Detroit Story

Not Available

With over 70,000 abandoned homes and an unofficial unemployment rate of nearly 50 percent, Detroit is one of the most distressed and violent cities in the nation. Left behind are an estimated 50,000 homeless dogs. Enter Hush. Born and raised in Detroit, he assembles a rag-tag group of eclectic individuals, mostly friends, to tackle the overwhelming problem of abandoned dogs in the failing Motor City. As tough and resilient as the dogs they try to save, this unique, crazy and irreverent group of optimists brings compassion to a city that continues to spiral downwards. In the process, they rescue not only severely neglected and abused dogs but also the isolated and forgotten people in the decaying neighborhoods of Detroit.