Mo Farah: No Easy Mile

Telling the incredible life story of one of Britain’s most successful athletes and arguably our country's greatest ever Olympian, Mo Farah opens the doors to his home and gives us a personal insight into his life, enabling us to see a side of him never seen before. Join Mo, his family, and his team in the build up to and throughout the Rio Olympic Games, looking back over his career and remarkable personal journey from Somalia to four-time GB Olympic Champion. Mo reflects on the most memorable, emotional and impactful moments of his life, with contributions from his closest family, friends and sporting peers including Usain Bolt, Thierry Henry, Lord Sebastian Coe, Halie Gebreselassie, Alberto Salazar and Tania Farrah.